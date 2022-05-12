MORE than 500 people enjoyed a stroll in the sunshine along the seafront as they walked between Clacton and Walton piers to raise money for St Helena Hospice.

The event, which was sponsored by Pickering Electronics, saw supporters take on the seven miles between the piers on Sunday, with some opting to make the return journey on foot to conquer 14 miles.

Many walked in memory of their loved ones who had been supported by St Helena Hospice at home or at the hospice.

Participants of the charity walk wrote special messages on memory boards at both piers to those they were thinking about as they walked.

Lene Johnson started her walk from Walton Pier along with her colleagues from St Peter’s School, Coggeshall, in memory of her 26 year old daughter Marie, who was supported by St Helena’s hospice in the home team before she died at the hospice in 2016.

Lene said: “It was just beautiful to walk along the seafront together with friends and strangers, all sharing their memories – happy and sunny.”

Jen Spillane, who started at Clacton Pier, is doing a series of challenges to celebrate her 60th birthday at the end of May.

Instead of birthday presents, she has been asking friends and family to donate to St Helena Hospice as she has known friends and colleagues supported by the hospice with compassion and dignity.

Jen said she has been humbled by people donating and is touched by their support.

Lisa Chenery, events fundraiser, said: “We had a fantastic time at Pier to Pier and we were delighted to see so many people there to support St Helena Hospice at our first mass participation event since 2019.

“It was wonderful to see people come together again and if it’s given you the buzz, we have some exciting thing coming up including our new Firewalk later this year.

“The sponsorship raised by participants can make a huge difference to local people at the most difficult time of their lives.”

Participants can find out how to pay in their fundraising at sthelena.org.uk/sponsorship.