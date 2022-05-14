MAIN roads in a north Essex town are set to close for a cycle race.

Roads in Clacton will close between 7am and 1.59pm on May 19 for the Tendring Tour Series Cycle Race.

This includes Marine Parade East, Beach Road, Rosemary Road West, Pier Avenue, Jackson Road, West Avenue and Marine Parade West.

There will be marshals posted at strategic points of the closures to maintain emergency and residential access to properties on or adjacent to the affected roads.

Read more >>> Fans gear up as leading cycle race heads for Clacton

Here are the other major upcoming roadworks in mid and north Essex:

Roads are also set to close for the Colchester Zoo 10k Stampede.

The closures in Stanway, Birch and Copford will be in place in B1022 Maldon Road, Fountain Lane, Birch Road/ Easthorpe Road/ Boarded Barn Road, Rectory Road, Hardy’s Green, Beckingham Hall Road and B1022 Maldon Road.

A one-way will also be temporarily introduced in B1022 Maldon Road from its junction with Warren Lane east to its junction with the access road to Colchester Zoo.

The restrictions will be in place for the event on May 15 from 8.30am to 11pm.

Little Bentley Road and Tendring Road will be closed from its junction with Mistley Road.

The closure takes place on May 23 for 12 days while UK Power Networks carry out cable installation works.

Tendring Road, in Thorpe-le-Soken, The Street/School Road/Clacton Road/Heath Road/Mistley Road and Clacton Road, in Mistley, will close from the junction with Colchester Road to the junction with A120 J B1035 roundabout.

The closure will be in place for six days from May 19 while drainage works are undertaken.

Restrictions will be in place in a Colchester road while works take place within an 18-month period.

A road closure, temporary 30mph speed limit and temporary “No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping” restriction are scheduled for John Kent Avenue from its junction with Iceni Way to its junction with Layer Road.

The works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period from May 5, exact dates will be specified on one.network.

Short Wyre Street, in Colchester, will shut from its junction with Queen Street to its junction with Long Wyre Street for one day on May 29.

The one-way restriction in the length of Long Wyre Street from its junction with Short Wyre Street to its junction with Culver Street East will also be temporarily suspended for the closure.

The bus lane restriction from High Street into Queen Street will be temporarily suspended to allow the route to be used as a diversion.

Braintree roads are scheduled to close for almost two weeks.

Notley Road will be closed from its junction with South Street to its junction with Stone Close, Coronation Avenue, will close from its junction with Notley Road and Kenworthy Road will close from its junction with Notley Road.

The closures are scheduled to commence on June 6 for 11 days while fibre works are undertaken by Gigaclear Limited.