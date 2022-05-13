DOG lovers showed off their precious pooches at a show held by an animal welfare charity.

The National Animal Welfare Trust hosted the show at Plough Corner playing fields in Little Clacton.

The show was sponsored by several businesses, some of which had stalls to sell their goods at the event.

All smiles - Cherry Box and her dog Jimmy who claimed first prize in the best big'un category.

Stacey Sheppard, animal care assistant at the trust, said: “The main attraction of the day was our large novelty dog show, featuring fun classes for all such as Waggiest tail, best trick and best rescue dog.

“Prizes, certificates and rosettes were up for grabs in each of the 14 classes, first place winners from each class then qualify for our best in show.

“The show was our busiest ever and there were hundreds of dogs entered into the competition.”

Top performers - Tara and Willow with their rosettes

There could only be one best in show and judges from Anytime Fitness Gym and the Foxash Dog Show team had a tough job to choose.

The overall best in show was awarded to Harley the Collie, who pipped Luna the German shepherd to the winning post.

Other attractions on the day included a fastest hurdles competition which Cooper the spaniel aced the course in just over three seconds and won the prize.

Star - Harley the collie with his best in show prize hamper

Tendring Agility Group were at the show and put on fantastic displays with their team and allowed attendees and their dogs have a go.

Stacey added: “As a charity who receives no government funding, events such as these provide vital funding to allow us to continue our work providing a safe place for abandoned and unwanted animals and give them the care and rehabilitation they need.

“We are delighted to say that the event raised an incredible £5,600 for our Clacton centre and we're so grateful to everybody who came out and supported the day.”

Pretty - Ocean won first place in most appealing eyes

“Our overall event sponsors Wildlife Boat Trips, Topknot 2 Tails, Holland Hounds and Grooming by Ky also helped make the event possible.”