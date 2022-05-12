A MAN found with an array of drugs and money at his house is set to be sentenced.

Police officers found an undisclosed quantity of cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis during a raid of Brian Renaut’s property on July 29 last year.

The force also discovered a sum of illegal money stashed in the house in Chilburn Road, Clacton, and an extendable metal baton it deemed to be a weapon.

Renaut, 43, was subsequently arrested and later admitted possession of a Class A drug, uncounted cash and a weapon, as well as two counts of possessing Class B drugs.

He was due to be sentenced yesterday for his crimes but a fresh investigation has arisen into Renaut relating to alleged offences on June 1 last year.

Paul Valder, prosecuting, said it was a “rather unsatisfactory situation” but stressed he felt Judge Timothy Walker should be offered the chance to deal with all matters together.

He said: “Any charging decision from the police is weeks away, I’d be misleading the court if I didn’t say that.

Chilburn Road, Clacton

“I readily accept it’s not a helpful position but it’s the reality of the situation."

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

Phillipa Beswick, mitigating, said her client was content to be sentenced yesterday while the separate investigation was carried out.

She added: “He [Renaut] doesn’t want to wait for the outcome on another charge while waiting for the outcome of this matter, which has been hanging over him for a long time.

Taking the decision to adjourn matters for a fortnight, Judge Walker said the potentially impending charges at face value outweighed yesterday’s matter.

He said: “I appreciate investigations are taking considerably longer than pre-pandemic, but nonetheless this has been ongoing for almost a year.

“I want further information about how likely he is to be charged on this fresh matter, I do want a little more information.

“I am adjourning with the expectation you [Mr Valder] will have further information for me as I simply do not know where the police officers are in relation to the new investigation.”

Renaut will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 25 to be sentenced.