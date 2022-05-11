A VAN burst into flames on a busy main road resulting in a lane becoming blocked which caused rush-hour traffic to come to a standstill.
Three crews of firefighters from Colchester and Clacton were called to the A120 between Frating and Ardleigh shortly before 5.30am on Wednesday.
Upon arrival it was established a vehicle was on fire, due to a suspected electrical fault, but by 5.55am the inferno had been extinguished.
A spokesman for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause has been recorded as accidental.”
