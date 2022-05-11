TOURISM businesses involved in tourism are invited to a seminar to pick up useful advice and share information about their trade.

The Tourism and Visitors Attractions event, which will behosted by Tendring Council’s Economic Growth team, will include keynote addresses from Visit Essex and a local tourism business owner.

Visitors will also be able to participate in an open Q&A session, share their ideas and look at possible collaborations.

Councillor Mary Newton, who is responsible for business and economic growth, said “Tourism is such a key part of our local economy, worth around £180million and responsible for 11 per cent of jobs in 2020 according to the latest Economic Impact Assessments, which is why we place an important focus on it through our work.

“This event will provide useful advice on how to maximise the opportunities, as well as bring different organisations together – while there may be some competition for custom locally, we all have a shared interest in bringing people to Tendring and the Essex Sunshine Coast to further support investment and employment.”

The event will be held at Clacton Town Hall at 10am on May 26.

Attendees can also join online. To sign up visit bit.ly/3L05SUp.