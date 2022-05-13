VILLAGERS have raised vital cash charities and Ukrainian refugees by hosting a jumble sale.

The sale, which included a number of local bakeries providing sweet treats, took place at Plough Corner Community Centre in Little Clacton on Saturday.

Ruby’s Bakery made a chocolate flake cheesecake, The Bakehouse in Clacton made a Ukrainian themed cake that was put into the raffle, Windmill bakery made cheese scones and Grandma Lillie’s donated scones with cream and strawberry jam.

Susan Vousden, organiser of the jumble sale said: “I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped with the sale.

“We raised £188 through our raffle prize and cake tables - the money will be split and is going to the Samaritans branch in Colchester and Greenland Groves animal sanctuary in St Osyth.”

The jumble sale is an annual event and Susan is asking for more volunteers as some have pulled out due to illness.

She is looking for five volunteers who will be provied refreshments at the events.

Susan added: “I would also like to thank Darren who collects the leftovers and takes them to Greenland Grove, and my husband Alan who helps with everything.”