A LEADING cycle race will be coming to Clacton next week.

The Tour Series will see the UK’s leading men’s and women’s riders head to Tendring for round five of the 2022 series on Thursday, May 19.

Reigning champions Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling and CAMS – Basso, former winners WiV SunGod, and fledgling New Zealand team Global 6 Cycling will be among the 26 teams competing.

Clacton will become only the third venue – after Colchester and Stoke-on-Trent – to have hosted the Tour of Britain, Women’s Tour and Tour Series.

The round will start and finish in sight of the sea on Pier Avenue.

It will pass through the town centre before running alongside the town’s big wheel, pavilion and pier.

The series will visit then London on May 21 before a spectacular grand final on May 24.

Activities start on the town square from 12.30p with the men’s race beginning at 5.30pm and the women’s at 7.30pm.

The race will be broadcast live for the first time and will be available to watch in full and for free on the event’s website and YouTube channel.

Highlights of the series will be screened on ITV4 at 7pm on the day.