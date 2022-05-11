A CAR smashed into a lamppost before emergency services rushed to the scene.
Essex Police were called to Hawthorn Road, Clacton, at about 1.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a crash.
Upon arrival officers discovered a vehicle, believed to be a black car driven by an elderly man, had left the road and hit the lamppost.
According to one eyewitness, pedestrians sprinted towards the vehicle to make sure the driver was safe and not badly injured.
A spokesman for Essex Police said no-one was hurt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here