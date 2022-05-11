A CAR smashed into a lamppost before emergency services rushed to the scene.

Essex Police were called to Hawthorn Road, Clacton, at about 1.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a crash.

Upon arrival officers discovered a vehicle, believed to be a black car driven by an elderly man, had left the road and hit the lamppost.

According to one eyewitness, pedestrians sprinted towards the vehicle to make sure the driver was safe and not badly injured.

A spokesman for Essex Police said no-one was hurt.