A POPULAR shop in Frinton has celebrated its 20th anniversary in style.

Great Danes in Connaught Avenue, marked the occasion by inviting guests to its new bar, The Patio, to join the birthday fun.

The businesses also revealed the replacement for a 1920s Victorian awning.

Mike McLain, owner of the shop was pleased with the turnout and glad everyone had a good time.

He said: “We had the shop all dressed up for the big day - it felt great reintroducing the new and improved Victorian awning.

Adorable - River the Great Dane was in attendance

“The main celebration was in the Patio with guests arriving at 2pm for champagne and some nibbles, the shop was busy until 10pm which was good.”

Great Danes was formerly owned by two Danish women Aese and Kristen before they retired in 2014.

Mike then took over the business with his wife Birgitte, who is Danish.

Stylish - The Patio was built just after the first lockdown

He added: “We sell all the stuff you don’t need but can’t live without like homeware, jewellery, slippers and our main attraction is Danish beer.

“In fact, 99 per cent of our inventory is imported from Denmark, hence the name.”

The celebration was also attended by local residents, shoppers and Clacton MP Giles Watling.