A FORMER council chairman has been appointed as Tendring Council's new cabinet member for planning.
Council leader Neil Stock had held planning within his portfolio, but Little Clacton councillor Jeff Bray will pick up the mantle.
Mr Stock said the appointment came following a review of portfolio holder responsibilities, and would allow more of a strategic focus on planning issues.
“As I have taken on responsibility for Freeports, a huge project of national importance, I feel the responsibility for strategic planning would benefit from more focused working together with the chairmen of the planning and the local plan committees,” he said.
“Mr Bray played a huge part in the Local Plan Committee, is the current substitute member on the Tendring Colchester Borders Joint Committee, and has been a dedicated vice-chairman of the Planning Committee since 2019, and will be an excellent addition to our Cabinet.”
Conservative councillor Mr Bray will step down from the planning committee as he takes on the new cabinet role.
He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to serve on the cabinet, and look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver our priorities across my portfolio.”
