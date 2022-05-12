THE magnificent Red Arrows will be taking to the skies for the much-anticipated return of Clacton Airshow - which is set to be the biggest ever.

Britain’s top aerial display team has confirmed in will be taking part in the bumper line-up for this year’s show.

The airshow will return to the resort on August 25 and 26, having been cancelled for the past two years.

It was axed in 2020 due to Covid-19 regulations and didn’t go ahead last year due to uncertainly over the lifting of restrictions.

But the RAF Red Arrows have no signed on to perform at both days of the 29th Clacton Airshow.

The distinctive Hawk fast-jet team had already been tipped to appear, featuring Clacton on their event calendar, but have now been confirmed.

They will join 15 other flights, believed to make it the biggest ever airshow in its history.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which stages Clacton Airshow, said the 2022 event is shaping up to be one of the best.

“We have an incredible line-up for this year’s Clacton Airshow, both in breadth and depth, which after a two-year enforced hiatus due to Covid-19 is exactly what we all need,” he said.

“Headlining the event will be the world-renowned Red Arrows, which are always a huge draw to aviation fans and general public alike – and we hope everyone gives them a warm welcome.”

Other flights revealed to be on the programme include the Pitts Special, an exciting aerobatic display flown in biplanes guaranteed to thrill the crowds on both days with closing speeds approaching 400mph, and the Slingsby T67 Firefly – both firm favourites at the Clacton Airshow.

Dues to the pandemic, a special anniversary fly-by of the coastline was held last year to mark Clacton’s 150th anniversary instead of the usual airshow.

But a full-scale two-day airshow will take place this year, including the popular and dazzling twilight flights, and is likely see more than 100,000 people flock to the town and promenade.

Further flights will be revealed in the coming months.