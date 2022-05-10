POLICE are searching for a man caught on CCTV who they want to speak to in connection with an assault.
It was reported to Essex Police that a man in his 20s was left with injuries to his head and face after the incident in Station Road, Clacton, at around 3.15am on March 27.
Officers investigating the assault are continuing to appeal for information to identify a man they want to speak to about the incident.
Yesterday, May 9, saw police issue an appeal to identify two men they wanted to speak to.
A 25-year-old man has been voluntary interviewed in relation to the assault and police are now only looking to identify one man.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “If you recognise him or have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting reference number 42/77503/22.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
