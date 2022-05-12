A NEW headteacher has been appointed at a troubled school which education bosses have said “deserves so much more than it has had in the recent past.”

Tom Burt will become the new principal at Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken, from September.

He will work alongside the incoming executive principal Michelle Hughes, who has been providing leadership support at the educational institution since January.

As part of the process to appoint a new headteacher bosses at the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school, established a community panel.

Mr Burt, currently vice principal at a secondary school in Lowestoft, who will earn between £92,000 and £107,000, is delighted with his new job.

He said: “It is an honour to join Tendring College - I have grown up and worked in coastal communities and I have a passion for the individuals that live in these areas.

“The staff, pupils and families of Tendring College deserve a school that they can be proud of.”

The two permeant appointments follow a series of interim arrangements which were put in place shortly after Ofsted assessed the school back in November.

After spending three days at the site, the inspectors subsequently rated it inadequate in a damning report which was published back in February.

The announcement of the new roles also come a year after teachers and school staff embarked on a three day strike protesting against a suspected restructure.

Since then, an in-depth programme has been put in place by education bosses with a view of returning the school back to its glory days.

Rebecca Boomer-Clark, chief executive of AET, said: “We are committed to doing absolutely everything necessary to turning around Tendring Technology College.

“This is a school that deserves so much more than it has had in the recent past and so I’m delighted we are appointing a substantive executive principal and principal.

“They will make a formidable team and I have every confidence under their leadership TTC will become an exceptional school once again.

“I am particularly pleased we were able to draw on the views of and we value enormously the newly established relationships we are building.

“There is a lot more work still to be done, but I know the new team supported by AET is more than capable of rising to that challenge.