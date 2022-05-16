War and 21st century are three words we never thought would have to see again in the same sentence.

But women giving birth in basements and missiles flying over cities are not references to the past – it is the reality for millions of Ukrainians since the Russian invasion.

Nearly six million people have now fled Ukraine, the fastest-growing exodus since the Second World War.

It is hard to stay indifferent in the face of cruelty and it wasn’t long until the UK set up the Homes for Ukraine scheme to ease the refugee crisis.

Essex came together to help and Harwich, the historic port town famous for its Kindertransport generosity, has been welcoming 20 refugees a day.

It has now been two weeks since Alison Bird, 48, of Colchester, opened her heart (and home) to a Ukrainian family of four who fled the horrors of the war.

Natasha, Denys and their two teenage boys Vadim,15 and Vova,11, have been settling in Alison’s caravan in the Dovercourt Holiday Park.

Vadim, Denys, Vova, Natasha and Alison

“They had about £400 left when they left Ukraine,” said Alison.

Bombs were raining down when the family fled their home near Bucha, sadly leaving behind their pets and elderly parents.

Natasha, Denys and their two children fled to Turkey where they used their last money left to buy plane tickets to England.

Alison said: “They booked their flights from Istanbul to Stansted and then arrived with barely anything.

“They had about a medium sized suitcase, a couple of small suitcases and a rucksack.

“They left their pets, they left their laptops.

“The mum left her job . The dad worked at a petrol station. They left everything.”

Alison and her husband Fergus, 53, did not hesitate for a second to welcome the family of four into their renovated two-bedroom caravan, something she hopes could help them forget about the sleepless nights in Turkey.

She added: “They were sleeping on the floor without any proper facilities just with a blanket on a hard floor with no mattress and no pillow.

“They are settling really well now and sleeping. Obviously they couldn’t sleep very well on a concrete floor. “

But this was just a fraction of the nightmare the family went through.

Leaving Ukraine meant they had to see he atrocities of war first hand across the streets, with the ugly face of the conflict still imprinted on their minds.

Alison said: “When they were on the bus they were stopped by Russians and all of their phones were gone through and their bags to check they had no proof of what the Russians were doing.

“And I know they have seen dead bodies in cars on their journey.

“They have mums over there who basically live without electricity, gas and water. ”

Vova, Denys and Vadim

Working with victims of domestic abuse, Alison is no stranger to going above and beyond to support those in need.

From getting a bank account, to sorting their SIM cards, Alison and Fergus, who is also a charity worker, are determined to help the family and overcome any barriers that come their way. Even language ones.

She said: “We sit really close together and talk through Google Translate.

“But I am trying to teach them words and I try and learn some words form them too so that it is not just all about them learning.

“I think both children are very clever and the youngest one is a good footballer and the oldest one is a good basketball player.

“They have really missed their sports and I they think they played at a really high level.”

Vova loves playing football

Alison has now launched a fundraiser which will help provide the family with electricity, food, laptops to apply for jobs and bikes to get around more.

She is also working to get the boys signed up to a Harwich school.

She added: “The boys have a rare genetic condition and have both had bone marrow transplant.

“They had chemotherapy in Italy a few years back.

“I had cancer in 2020 and that resonated with me. I felt like even though they didn’t speak English I will not add more barriers in the way for someone.”

Rebuilding you life from the grounds up is a scary leap. But being away from the bombing is some sort of relief.

And Alison sees that in the eyes of the family.

She said: “I think it is going to take time for them to really settle properly.

"It is also new with the language barrier and that is quite huge.

“I can notice the boys are finally smiling and they don’t look as bewildered.

"It has been lovely to see them smiling and the family joking with me.

“They said they like to have a joke. They are very close-knit. “

If you would like to support the family you can donate via bit.ly/3M3OBLx.