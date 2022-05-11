AN R&B singer who has charted higher than Taylor Swift has left the bright lights of London to move to Frinton.

Beckwith has had two previous singles reach the UK charts in the past two years and his recent single is making waves in New York.

He is now set to release a new single.

He said: “I originally lived in Enfield, North London, and moved because we wanted to be nearer to the coast.

“I visited Chelmsford and Braintree before coming to Frinton on a whim to rent an Airbnb.

“It was amazing, I couldn’t believe how nice and accommodating everyone was. I loved the community and the beach huts especially.”

Beckwith got his artist name from the street he grew up on in Middlesborough, and his real name Jon-Paul was inspired by John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin.

His musical influences include New Edition and Boyz II Men but it was an encounter when he was 12-years-old that really inspired him to get into the industry.

Beckwith added: “When I was 12 went to HMV and met R&B singer Joe Thomas who was promoting his new single.

“I sang end of the road by Boyz II Men and he told me I was really good, he then had a Q&A session and when asked what motivates him he said young talents like me.”

Beckwith is set to release his new single Everyday in June and it is projected to hit the top ten on the iTunes RnB charts.

The radio version is already out and getting played on Kiss in the UK and renowned radio station Hot 97 in the United States.

He said: “As an industry veteran I get sent lots of beats, when I heard this one, I told the producer Phil Tyler to save it for me because I loved it.

“It took me about 20 minutes to write and I recorded it at Wave Break studio in Walton, the owner Paul Hepworth is great.”

Beckwith is building up a base of singles for his album that is set to release in the first quarter of 2023 on his label Nouveau Soul.

Follow him on Twitter here twitter.com/beckwithjp.