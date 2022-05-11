RESIDENTS will be able to quiz police officers on the best way to stay safe against criminals during the hotter months as part of a forthcoming event.

Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team will join staff and volunteers from Community Voluntary Services Tendring for their Summer Safety Open Day.

Throughout the gathering, being held at Brightlingsea Parish Hall, in Victoria Place, attendees will be able to ask safety advice.

They will also be encouraged to question police officers on any issues regarding crime in the area and to make them aware of problems impacting the community.

In addition to representatives from the police, residents will also be able to speak with other agencies operating on behalf of the best interests of those living in the district.

Everything from fire awareness advice and bike and road safety to information on the best methods to keep pets cool in the heat will also be discussed.

A spokesman for Essex Police in Tendring said: “Please come along for advice and tips on staying safe this summer – feel free to just turn up.”

The Summer Safety Open Day takes place on May 31 between 10.30am and 1pm.