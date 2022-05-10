VETERANS, military organisations and residents stood side-by-side on Clacton seafront to commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe.
The Royal British Legion and Tendring Council staged a VE Day service at the town’s War Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West at 11am on Sunday.
The service was led by Rev Mother Louise Oliver, with a reading by the Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris.
Mr Harris thanked all those who came along to the ceremony, including the numerous standards on parade.
“I was glad to see so many people from different backgrounds come together to mark the anniversary of VE Day,” added Mr Harris.
“This is our chance for us to remember the end of the Second World War in Europe – as well as the sacrifices made by so many men and women during that conflict.”
Dan Casey, president of the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion, said he was pleased to see so many people turn out to mark the occasion.
He said: “With conflict occurring once again in Europe it was poignant to attend this service and commemorate those who serve their country.
“Thank you to all who came along.”
