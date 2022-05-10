POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour, latest figures show.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 315 reports of domestic violence throughout April.
The force also looked into 258 incidents of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 145 times.
Officers also attended 68 mental health incidents and 45 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 44 reports of missing people
In total, Essex Police solved 96 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 518 times.
