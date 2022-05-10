A HOLIDAY park in Walton has unveiled a host of new attraction as part of a multi-million pound upgrade.

Naze Marine Holiday Park, in The Poplars, is owned by Parkdean Resorts - one othe UK’s leading holiday park operators - which is investing heavily in a number of its sites this year.

The spot in Walton has been branded as one of the company’s ‘parks of the future’ and was visited by Clacton MP Giles Watling, who got a first look at the new bungee trampolines, pirate crazy golf and laser tag.

Birdie - Families can enjoy the pirate crazy golf course

Rob Warner, operations director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re proud of the role the park plays in supporting the local economy, and look forward to working closely with Mr Watling in the coming years to continue to benefit the constituency of Clacton.”

Parkdean has invested more than £2.5million to introduce new and upgraded accommodation options, as well as a whole host of new activities.

The park employs over 100 people in season with the majority living nearby.

Staycation - Graham Evans, head of government affairs at Parkdean Resorts, Tom Joyce, general manager at Naze Marine Holiday Park and Clacton MP Giles Watling

Mr Watling said he was interested to hear about the park’s involvement in the kickstart scheme, which gives young people an opportunity to launch a new career within the hospitality industry at Parkdean Resorts.

Last year, Naze Marine welcomed 28,000 visitors and with advance bookings the company expects even more holidaymakers in Walton.