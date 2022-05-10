A SPECIALIST police force made a trio of arrests as part of a crackdown on those wreaking havoc within the county’s communities.
Officers from Essex Police’s Operational Support Group have arrested two men on suspicion of assault in connection with incidents in Basildon and Colchester.
Another person was detained on a recall to prison, while vehicles believed to have been used for criminal activity were also tracked and stopped.
Chief Inspector Darren Deex, who heads up the Operational Support Group, said the work of his team is crucial to keeping members of the public safe from crime.
He said: “My team are out every day supporting local and investigative teams in a variety of ways, from high visibility patrols to arrest attempts of suspects.
“The flexibility and dynamism of the team means we’re able to focus our resources on the area, incident, or issue that needs the most attention at any particular time.
“And they’ll be out again today, supporting other teams from across the force in helping to keep you safe.
“As we go into summer, that work will be even more important to ensure you can safely enjoy longer, sunnier days.”
