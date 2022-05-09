POLICE are searching for two men caught on CCTV in connection with an assault in Clacton.

It was reported to Essex Police that a man in his 20s was ledt with injuries to his head and face following the incident.

The attack is reported to have taken place in Station Road at around 3.15am on March 27.

Now Essex Police want help in tracking down the duo.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “If you have any information about a crime or you want to report an incident, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk.

”Please quote the crime reference number 42/77503/22.”