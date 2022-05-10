A MOTORIST has been left almost £300 out of pocket after being spotted riving a car with a tinted number plate.
Andrew Bronson, 53, of Almond Close, Clacton, admitted not conforming with road vehicle regulations.
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard he drove a Ford Focus in Clacton Road, Great Oakley, on August 20 last year while the number plate was tinted, had no postcode of the suppler and no manufacturer's mark.
The case was proved using the single justice procedure, which means it was decided by a single magistrate and defendants don't have to appear in court.
Bronson was fined £146, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
