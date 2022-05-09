A FOOTBALL club has scored on and off the pitch with the successful launch of a new men’s team.
Frinton and Walton Football Club launched their second men’s team at the beginning of the season to meet a growing demand in the club for opportunities to play men’s football.
The new reserves team secured sponsorship from local businesses Home Instead, the Lock and Barrel pub and Printing-on-Sea, and joined the Essex and Suffolk Border League.
They have just completed the season, finishing fourth in their league with a team made up mainly of 16, 17 and 18-year-olds.
Reserves manager Chris Halls said: “It has been a brilliant first season and I would like to thank our fantastic sponsors for their invaluable support for the team.
“The future is looking bright for Frinton and Walton as, together with our first team, we have established a successful pathway for our youth players who want to move into men’s football.”
Jean Allen, from home kit sponsor Home Instead, said: “At Home Instead, we look at care from a family and social viewpoint and we love to connect the young with the mature.
“We are very proud of the team’s achievements and chuffed they are sporting our logo."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here