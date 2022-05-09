AN investigation is underway after a bus crashed into a wooden pole leaving glass shattered everywhere.
Passengers on the number 87 double decker bus were shocked after the crash happened in Station Road, Brightlingsea, at about 8am today.
He said: “Things were going fairly normally, everything was fine until we felt a sudden movement and thought the driver must have clipped a kerb.
“After that there was a loud bang and glass shattered everywhere.
“The whole thing was over in about five seconds.”
Rhett was on the bottom deck and immediately went to check on the driver who, he said, seemed shocked by the incident.
He added: “Thankfully there were no other cars or pedestrians involved otherwise someone could have really been hurt.
“It’s strange because there are usually no issues with this route.
“On this occasion a cable was clipped and took the whole electricity pole down.”
Passengers left the bus and had to find other ways of getting to their destinations.
No-one was injured.
Jim Ward, operations manager at First Colchester, said: "An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.
"Our service 87 was temporarily diverted away from the scene whilst repairs were undertaken to a damaged communications pole.
"No injuries were sustained to any travelling passengers or pedestrians.”
