PASSENGERS had to find another route to their destination after a bus crashed into a wooden pole leaving glass shattered everywhere.
The crash took place in Station Road, Brightlingsea and the bus is now on diversion towards Colchester via Ladysmith Avenue back onto Church Road.
First Bus operates the double-decker bus on its 87 route from Brightlingsea to Colchester Railway Centre.
Rhett Moir, a teacher at the Colchester Institute was on the bus when his morning commute was stopped abruptly.
He said: “Things were going fairly normally, everything was fine until we felt a sudden movement and thought the driver must have clipped a kerb.
“After that there was a loud bang and glass shattered everywhere, the whole thing was over in about five seconds.”
Rhett was on the bottom deck and immediately went to check on the driver who seemed shocked by the ordeal.
He added: “Thankfully there were no other cars or pedestrians involved otherwise someone could have really been hurt.”
“It’s strange because there are usually no issues with this route, on this occasion a cable was clipped and took the whole electricity pole down.”
First Bus have said there are no reports of injuries and will provide more updates shortly.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here