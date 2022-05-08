A MAN has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 39-year-old man was arrested after a motorcyclist died in a five vehicle collision on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston shortly after 11pm on Friday, May 6.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash including two HGVs, two cars and a motorcycle.
The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
A man in his 50s from Dovercourt, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
