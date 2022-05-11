A MENTAL health advocate is set to take on a 24 hour treadmill walk in aid of mental health awareness week.

Ricky Caines, 35, of Clacton, is a brick layer who has struggled with mental health throughout his life.

He believes his experiences stem from what he saw growing up with his parents.

Ricky said: “My upbringing wasn’t easy, we had sort of a broken family with my mum and dad.

“Watching my mum struggle with mental health and alcohol addiction took a toll on me.

“At a young age I didn’t know how to deal with that and I got expelled from school, I ended up resorting to drugs and had a tough time for about 10 years.”

Ricky’s mother died when he was 21 and that was when he decided to change his life for the better.

He checked into rehab and discovered the source of his problems and what he needed to do to recover.

Ricky added: “Rehab helped me make sense of my past and deal with my thoughts and feelings.

“I found out why I always wanted to destruct and where my feelings of self doubt came from.

“It also helped me understand my mum more, she didn’t wake up and choose to drink, I didn’t either, it’s just a way to escape.

“Anyone is susceptible, you have doctors and police officers who go home and have a glass of wine, it’s just a way to escape but I couldn’t switch off the alcoholism.”

Now Ricky is focusing on helping others who struggle with their mental health through fundraising and awareness.

Last year, he took part in the MIND charity’s Three Peaks Challenge which involves trekking up Britain's highest peaks Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon over two days.

Ricky took on the challenge with his friend James Hendy who is an ex Royal Marine who was medically discharged.

He is set to complete the 24 hour treadmill walk at Ironworks Gym in Clacton on Saturday, May 14.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3kKQbG9.