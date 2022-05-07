A MAN has been charged with several drugs and firearms offences after failing to stop for police in Clacton.
Liam Phelan, 33, of Grove Avenue, Walton, was charged with dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, conspiracy to supply firearms and conspiracy to supply ammunition.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle close to Jaywick Lane at about 11am on Tuesday, May 3.
The vehicle did not stop when initially indicated to do so but a short time later it was found with significant damage in woodland at the junction of St John’s Road and Legerton Drive, Phelan was then arrested nearby.
Phelan appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. No pleas were entered and he was remanded into custody to appear at court again on a date yet to be fixed.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Our investigation into this incident continues and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch.
“If you have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 366 of May 3.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel