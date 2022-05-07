POLICE are asking for information after a serious collision happened near Harwich.
Officers were called shortly after 11pm on Friday, May 6 to reports of a crash on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston.
The road is closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut until late this morning, motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage.
"If you have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 1467 of May 6.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
