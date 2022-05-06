GRASSROOTS football is part of the very fabric of our weekends. As the season draws to a close we want to show our support for all our local sports teams by shining a spotlight on their teams.
On Tuesday, May 17, the Daily Gazette is publishing a special keepsake supplement featuring as many local children’s football teams as possible.
To be included, all you need to do is snap a team picture and send it to us at essex.schoolpics@newsquest.co.uk by Monday, May 9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here