A NEW television series breathing new life into neglected items is set to be filmed in Thorrington later this month - and local people are being invited to get involved.

The Saved and Remade Workshop – the working title for the project - will see a team of expert craftspeople take much-loved but unused objects from the public and transform them into something completely different.

Local people with interesting items are being invited to take part in the show, which will be hosted by former model and television presenter Angela Lamb, who is best know for presenting A Place in the Sun and You Deserve This House.

It will see Amanda work with a team of experts as they transform disused or neglected items giving them a new lease of life and new meaning to their owners.

The show is one of a slate of brand new series that have been commissioned by Discovery UK and will be screened on Really and discovery+ later this year.

Clare Laycock, head of entertainment at Discovery, said: “We are excited to introduce great new series to our lifestyle and entertainment slate, appealing to a wide range of audiences.

“The Saved and Remade Workshop gives those with a passion for restoration their latest fix in this space with a fantastic line-up of talent."

Production company Red Sky said its series is being filmed at Millstone Farm in Thorrington and that it is looking for people from the surrounding areas to take part.

Filming at Millstone Farm, which is home to the historic timber framed Thorrington Tide Mill and period farmhouses and barns, starts on May 16 and is expected to last a number of weeks.

The area is proving a popular spot for filming, with neighbouring Alresford Creek used to shoot new AppleTV+ series The Essex Serpent, based on Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel.

The series, starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, features the picturesque creek as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter.

Anyone aged over 18 wishing to take part in the Saved and Remade Workshop is asked to tell producers about their much-loved item and why they want to transform it by emailing saved&remade@redskyproductions.co.uk.