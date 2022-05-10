LOVING tributes have been paid to a generous drummer and spirital healer after his sudden death.

Nick Laxton, of Elmstead Market, was diabetic and struggled with his health since a heart attack in 2020.

He ultimately died after complications from a perforated ulcer on Thursday, April 14, aged 58.

Nick was a rock and roll drummer and a shamanic healer who supported the community with his partner Christine Olney through their spiritual group Ravenstone Shamanics.

Christine said: “Nick and I met through a spiritual group in 2006 and became an official couple in 2009.

“We had the most deep and loving relationship, he was my soulmate and twin flame, we worked together through our own spiritual group.

“We did a lot of ceremonies, drum and rattle healing, a big part of our group was helping people who had mental health issues and depression.

“Through lockdown a lot of people were searching for help, we aided people to hopefully find out the power within themselves.”

Before his heart attack in 2020, Nick began developing ulcers in his feet that caused mobility problems and left him in a lot of pain.

After his heart attack, he was fitted with a stent and his health recovered slightly but in 2021 the ulcers caused him more problems.

From Christmas onwards his health sharply declined resulting in several visits to the hospital.

This ultimately led to a trip to A&E in April as doctors tried everything but unfortunately, Nick’s body was not able to deal with the complex issues.

Christine added: “He was a very humble man and had great knowledge of all things spiritual and esoteric.

“My son Matt really loved him, he was a wonderful stepfather and taught Matt the drums, he’s now in a band and if it wasn’t for Nick he wouldn’t have pursued that.”

The family now hope to raise funds for Nick’s celebration of life and to support Christine, as the couple were not married, she is not entitled to any financial relief.

For more information on Nick’s life and to donate visit bit.ly/3wbWYOa.