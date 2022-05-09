CASH grants are being made available to support organisations working in the Tendring community.
Grants can be awarded from the Tendring Community Fund to help groups deliver initiatives, with both capital and revenue projects eligible.
Schemes should particularly look to tackle issues such as social isolation and unemployment, or improve education or health outcomes or the environment, and support Tendring Council’s key priorities.
Applications will also be given more support if they have match-funding from other partners, such as charities, businesses or public sector bodies.
Set-up by the council, the Tendring Community Fund has a total pot of £356,000 available.
Grants of more than £25,000 will only be considered in exceptional circumstances.
Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for partnerships, said the money would support local communities.
“We recognise what fantastic work community groups do around Tendring, and this funding is one way of helping them to achieve those positive outcomes for residents,” she said.
“I’d encourage groups to apply for a grant from the Tendring Community Fund to support their projects which deliver against our priorities.”
Applications for the first round of funding must be made by 5pm on Monday, June 13.
Bids, which could take up to four months to be agreed, can be made by downloading an application from tendringdc.gov.uk/community/grants-funding/community-funding.
