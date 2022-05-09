THE leader of an independent political party has been elected as the new mayor of Frinton and Walton Town Council.
Tendring First leader and Frinton ward councillor Terry Allen was appointed at the council’s annual meeting on Thursday.
Mr Allen has been mayor of the town previously and was also the Tory leader of Tendring Council before forming the breakaway group in 2007.
The group has held the majority of seats on the town council for the past 15 years.
He takes over from retiring mayor Ann Oxley, who thanked members of the town council and staff for their support over the past year and wished Mr Allen a successful year ahead.
Mr Allen said: “I am looking forward to working together with members of the town council and Tendring Council, to protect the heritage of our area.
“It’s a real honour to be chosen to be mayor again.
“I can’t think of a bigger accolade than being mayor of the area that you live in and love.
“This is a unique area where people can enjoy a vibrant day in Walton, a quiet afternoon in Frinton and a relaxing pub in our hinterland. What more could you wish for?"
Kirby Cross councillor Paul Clifton was named as deputy mayor.
