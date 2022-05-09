YOUNGSTERS across Essex have had their say on what matters most to them – with more than 20,000 taking their views to the ballot box.
Potential future leaders and opinion formers shared this information as part of the Make Your Mark ballot for 2022.
Make Your Mark gives young people aged 11 to 18-years-old the chance to begin their democratic journey by voting on key issues and areas they want to influence and change.
This year seven issues were presented to young people across the UK, including health and wellbeing; jobs, money, homes and opportunities; education and learning; environment; poverty; young people’s rights and democracy, and Covid-19 recovery.
In Colchester, 2,244 young people voted with jobs, money, home and opportunities the leading issue with 514 votes.
Tendring saw 4,401 youngsters vote with jobs, money, home and opportunities winning again at 1,110 votes.
Louise McKinlay, Essex County Council deputy leader said: “I am really pleased to see the strength of response from young people across Essex.
“The decisions we make as an administration will have an impact on them now and as they move into adulthood. It is absolutely right that they have the chance to share their views.
“I look forward to seeing young people across Essex become future leaders and influence decisions more widely.”
