A COMMUNITY day with music and games is being held at a Clacton community garden to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Kennedy Way Community Garden in Kennedy Way, Clacton, run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is hosting the free event.
It will take place on Tuesday, May 31, from 11am to 3pm.
Family games including ring toss, hopscotch and swingball as well as card and board games will help celebrate the occasion.
There will also be a craft table and croquet.
Nicola Vella, volunteer co-ordinator at CVST, said: “To mark the Queen’s jubilee, we will be planting a cherry tree kindly donated by Leo’s Rides at 1pm.
“It’s going to be a lovely event down at this wonderful community garden and we’re hoping to see lots of people there marking this historic occasion and enjoying the garden.”
The new outside equipment, installed as part of the garden’s community gym last month, will also be available to use.
The gear, nestled within the garden, includes a pedal and arm machine, a combi, a rower and a special arm and pedal bike for the disabled.
It joins the raised beds, grassed areas with benches, polytunnel, and men’s shed already in place at the site.
