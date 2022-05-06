COMPETITIVE bidding erupted as a plot of land in a north Essex village where a house was pulled down more than 60 years ago went under the hammer.
The land, on the south side of The Street in Bradfield, went under the auctioneer’s gavel for £62,500.
The final figure was more than double the freehold guide price for the vacant site.
It was among 112 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Thursday.
Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This one soared with strong pre-sale interest translating into sustained bidding.
“Although we are not aware of the new owner’s intentions for the land, which extends to 0.02 acres, it is in a residential area and a house once stood there.
“In fact, we were advised that a residential dwelling was demolished around 1960 and the land has remained clear since, except for private parking.
“We considered that the land may offer potential for development or alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year with the next online auction on Thursday, June 16.
See liveemson.co.uk for more details.
