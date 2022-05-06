A NEW vintage shop selling vibrant clothing and memorabilia from a golden age has opened in Walton

Dolly Daydreams has opened in Walton High Street and owner Denise Parsons said the location seemed perfect for her newest venture.

She said: “I’ve been coming to Walton since I was a child so I know the spot quite well.

"I also get to live by the seaside which is great.

“Walton is in a period of rejuvenation, and I believe it's going to see some changes for the better in the High Street with new businesses.

“I was previously in the events management business and I’ve managed a large city centre in Hertfordshire so I believe I’m ready for this job.”

The initial seed for Dolly Daydreams was planted when Denise was 18 years old and working in a vintage store in Camden Market.

Denise has been into vintage fashion since she was a teenager and having an older sister who was into different things helped.

The 1940s and 1950s is her favourite era because of the style that Denise has adapted to the modern era.

She added: “I love the styling, print and glamour of vintage fashion but I also love other things like the music, China and home wear.

“I just find it all really interesting. I’m not old enough to remember it but relatives speak really fondly of their memories.

“My dress sense matches the clothes I’ve been selling in the shop, I’ve been doing that for more than 20 years and it’s very much a labour of love.”

Denise was overwhelmed by the support she received from the community and expressed her gratitude.

She said: “The weekend was absolutely amazing and a lot of fun.

“There was so much support locally but people travelled in too and we sold lots of stuff.

“Walton has been incredibly welcoming, other businesses in the High Street and residents alike.

“I couldn’t have asked for more and would like to thank everyone that came along.”

The shop is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 4pm.