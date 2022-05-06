WORK has begun on the long-awaited £1million regeneration of an eyesore site in Dovercourt town centre.

Tendring Council is using the site of the former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel, which burnt down a number of years ago, to create a new public space between Milton Road and Orwell Road.

The plans include a new 51-space car park, public toilets and landscaping.

The authority said the proposed design will enable the site to be used as an event space for one-off events such as a Christmas market or travelling fair.

Gipping Construction is carrying out the works on behalf of the council, with the project overseen by Richard Jackson Building Consultants, and excavation works are now underway.

Mary Newton, the council’s cabinet member for business and economic growth, said the project was a key part of regenerating the area.

“The Starlings site has been an eyesore for a long time, but is also full of potential, something which this scheme recognises,” Mrs Newton said.

“I am pleased that work is now underway on this important project which will improve the area for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Fencing around the construction site has been decorated by a local street artist, and Tendring Council is looking at ways to keep the artwork on display once the project is completed.

Work is due to finish on site by the end of August this year.

Tendring Council purchased the Starlings site at the end of 2020 after complex negotiations and cleared the site.

Earlier this year, the council agreed to stump up an extra £376,000 for the project due to an “horrendous” increase in construction costs.

Tenders for the expected scheme came back significantly over budget due to inflation in the construction sector, but the council agreed to pay the extra costs to get the project “over the line”.

But plans to demolish the Milton Road car park as part of the scheme were postponed so cash could be put back into the main redevelopment project.

Separate work will now be being carried out to establish the best use for the Milton Road site.