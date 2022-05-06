A CAMPAIGNING mayor has called for urgent action to improve safety measures on the A120 following four fatal crashes in as many months.

There have been four fatal crashes on the road between Great Bromley and Harwich since the beginning of December.

Healthcare worker Nicola Frost, 40, died following a collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A120 at nearby Ramsey on December 11.

Antiquarian bookseller David Edmunds, 82, of Wrabness, died following a collision between his Volvo V40 and a blue Transit van at the A120’s junction with Primrose Lane on February 14.

An 84-year-old woman also died following a crash on the A120 at Wix at about 10.40am on March 30.

Tributes - quadbiker Marley Kline died following a crash on the A120 in March

Dad-of-one Marley Kline, 18, was on a quad bike which was involved in the collision on the Colchester-bound A120 at Great Bromley at 12.30pm on March 27.

Marley, from Hadleigh, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and died last month.

His family this week paid tribute to him as “unique” and “full of energy”.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson has now called for urgent action to be taken to make the A120 safer.

He said: “My thoughts are with Marley’s family and friends at this really sad time - this was another terrible accident on that road.

Emergency - police on the A120 following a fatal collision in December

“Although we are calling for that single carriage way to be dualled that is not going to happen overnight - it’s probably years away.

“With the increase in serious accidents and deaths we need urgent action from National Highways rather than waiting for the possibility of the dualling to take place.

“They need to investigate what possible safety measures can be put in place to prevent another tragic accident."

He added: “To have one death on that road is one too many but to have four in four moths is so terrible.

“We have large sections of that road where there are no average speed cameras, which could help.

Tragic - Nicola Frost, 40, from Ramsey, died on the road in December

“We also need to indicate to people that there are dangerous sections of that road and they should not be overtaking in any circumstances.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Safety is National Highway’s top priority and we remain committed to reviewing the safety on the A120 as we do on all our roads.

“There have been some serious accidents on the A120 in recent months and we recognise the concern that people have expressed.

“We’ll continue to keep the safety on the stretch of road under continual review and work with the community on any future safety improvements.”