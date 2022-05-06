AN attacker must pay more than £500 after beating a cyclist and damaging his bike.
Roger Jarvis, 61, of Lincoln Avenue, Jaywick, admitted charges of assault by beating and criminal damage when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he assaulted a man and damaged his bicycle in Clacton on January 5.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £167 compensation for the assault and £40 compensation for the damage.
He must also take part in a rehabilitation programme, pay £105 costs and a £95 surcharge to find victim services.
