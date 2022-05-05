A SUPERMARKET in Brightlingsea will benefit from zero carbon electricity after installing solar panels on its roof.
The Co-op supermarket, in Samsons Road, hopes to generate 122,000kWh of electricity a year that will be fed directly into the store and used to power everything from lights and heating, to fridges and tills.
The supply and installation of the solar panels were possible following a successful bid to Suffolk County Council’s Renewable Energy Fund.
The East of England Co-op was eligible to apply to the scheme with its headquarters being based in Suffolk, and is already looking into further solar panel installations at some of its stores across the county.
Steven Fendley, head of sustainability at the East of England Co-op, said: “The solar panel installation at our Brightlingsea supermarket is the first of three that we’re adding to our stores this year as part of our efforts to expand our on-site renewable energy production.
“Very soon after the installation went live the store went green for the first time, meaning it was running entirely on zero-carbon electricity generated on site.
“As we move towards the summer and enjoy more sunshine, this will happen more and more and we will be able to reduce our use of imported electricity.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here