Police have launched an arson investigation after a motorbike caught fire in Colchester in the early hours of this morning.
Essex Police and Essex Fire and Rescue were called to Stalin Road at about 2am.
Officers found "significant damage" had been caused to the motorbike and parts of the front of the property had been charred.
A police spokesman said: "The fire did not spread into the home thanks to quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and a fast response from the fire service.
"A 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Colchester, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and theft of a motor vehicle.
"They remain in custody for questioning."
The force said it was also investigating a separate incident in Rowhedge last night.
The spokesman added: "We are also investigating two people acting suspiciously in Rowhedge late last night. We believe they were wearing dark clothes and balaclavas.
"We need anyone who witnessed either incident or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
"If you have any information, you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote crime reference number 42/112017/22.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
