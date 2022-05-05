A WOMAN has admitted assaulting a man in Clacton.
Leanne Knapp, 38, of Hadleigh Road, Clacton, appeared before Colchester Magistrates Court charged with assault by beating.
The court heard the incident happened in the town on February 10.
She was handed a six-month conditional discharge, which means she’ll face no further punishment if she does not commit another offence within that period.
She must pay £105 costs and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.
