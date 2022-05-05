SCHOOL children will be greeted by Clacton MP Giles Watling who is giving out certificates to mark the Queen's jubilee.
Mr Watling wrote to schools to gauge the interest for such a memento and will be driving around to schools which replied over the next few weeks to hand them out.
He said: "This is a unique point in our history. I remember being a schoolboy when we had other jubilee events, and looking back now on something to mark the event would be truly special.
"This is the point of this work to give children something to remember this event of great national pride.
"I would also like to thank the generosity of Peter Murphy of the Lifehouse Hotel and Spa of Thorpe Le Soken who has sponsored this work. "Seeing excellent local businesses like this support the community is always a joy.
"Finally, I would urge people to keep an eye on local events that will be staged I look forward to celebrating this period in style."
These events include a Frinton Jubilee Street Party in Connaught Avenue on June 3, events at Clacton Railway Club on June 4 and 5, and others which will be covered by the Gazette.
