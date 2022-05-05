AN adult learning provider is supporting residents with their mental health through the launch of a new programme, which will provide free specialist help to people in Tendring.
ACL Essex is starting the Your Future Matters programme during mental health awareness week, which runs from May 9 to May 15.
The programme offers a wide range of wellbeing support such as specialist one-to-one mentoring advice to apprentices aged 16 to 25.
Katherine Burns, principal at ACL Essex, said: “We all know that mental health issues are at an all-time high.
“Sadly many people get trapped in a cycle of stress, anxiety and depression and it’s difficult to step out.
“This is especially hard when you find yourselves without a job, or the skills or know-how to get a foot on the career ladder.
“Our specialist team works in partnership with young people to build confidence and help provide bright futures.”
The programme targets mental health in the community by signposting residents to wellbeing courses, which include building self-confidence, positive thinking for stress reduction and mental wellbeing during change.
Your Future Matters has been set up to help Tendring residents secure better jobs, improve their prospects and ultimately boost economic regeneration in the district.
The programme is supported by the Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.
