A CONCERNED resident has warned the lack of street lighting on a road in town could be a major safety issue.

Gavin Vaclavik, 53, says there are no lights between the junctions of Hall Lane and Deane’s Close in Dovercourt, which, he says, could lead to a “serious accident” or “someone being attacked”.

Gavin, who lives in Hall Lane, says he does not feel safe walking home and claims the stretch of road is already “pitch black” at around 9pm.

He said: “You have houses on one side of Fronks Road and on the other side you have got what was the Grange. It is now a disused building with large grounds.

“I was walking back from the Trafalgar pub at 9pm and it was actually pitch black completely.

“There are hidden entrances and you can’t see anything and someone can easily be hiding there.

“There is a lane by the fire station which again is hidden during the night.”

Gavin says he has also encountered a dozen teenagers walking towards him “but lucky enough they were quite polite and just stepped round him”.

However, he is concerned the unlit area might not be safe for women.

He added: “Now the days are drawing out towards summer it is not such an issue, but when it was getting dark from 3pm onwards there was no street lighting. It can get a bit scary.

“I am quite a big guy. I am 6ft 4in so I don’t feel intimidated.

“I put this on Facebook and people said ‘I don’t go out at night, I only go with my car’.

“Some woman who lives here said ‘I would not even go to my car by myself.’”

Gavin has warned the lack of lights could also cause hazards for drivers.

He added: “At night you have normal lights which your eyes adjust to. Then to drive into pitch black means your eyes don’t then get a chance to adjust, so it becomes hard to see what’s in front for a few seconds.”

A spokesman for Essex County Council has confirmed it is looking into residents’ concerns.

He said: “Thank you for alerting us to the situation.

“We have investigated this particular issue and have reported it to UK Power Networks for resolution.”