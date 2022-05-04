POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in a village.

Essex Police have reported someone had entered a property in Meadway, Lawford, at around 3.35am on Tuesday, May 3.

The intruders were disturbed by the occupants of the property but managed to make off with electrical items.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "They have been described to us as wearing dark cloth-ing and heading off in the direction of Coxs Hill.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to con-tact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/110274/22.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."