POPULAR chain Fridays is set to open one of its largest restaurants in Essex this week.
Bosses say the new site will have seating for up to 250 people and will boast a central bar area which pays homage to the firm’s roots in Manhattan.
There will also be a dedicated outdoor seating area for a further 26 customers.
The new restaurant will be opening in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, next Friday (May 13).
Bookings for the venue can be made from Monday.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of Fridays launching a new menu – described by bosses as their ‘best ever’.
It includes classic dishes such as sesame chicken strips, steaks as well as a new plant-based range and signature cocktails.
To coincide with the launch, a special family fun day will be held outside the restaurant on Saturday, May 21.
Entertainment will be on offer throughout the day including jugglers, acrobats, stilt walkers and balloon .
Bosses say the restaurant will also provide live music nights on Fridays and Saturdays, and will show live sport seven days a week.
Robert B. Cook, Fridays CEO, said: “The demand for another Fridays in Essex, to complement our Basildon and Lakeside sites, was too strong to ignore.
“The energy of this new-look Fridays store will match the feel around this buzzing city, tapping into our heritage as the place for the perfect night out.
“Live music, live sport, delicious cocktails handcrafted by our expert bartenders and freshly made to order food from our best ever menu – this new flagship store is set to be a real fans’ favourite.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here